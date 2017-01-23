Price Chopper Becomes Kansas City Royals’ New Grocery Sponsor

The Kansas City Royals have picked up a new long-term sponsor in Price Chopper, and the supermarket chain now is the “Official Grocer of the Kansas City Royals.” The news comes after an announcement in December that Hy-Vee did not renew its contract with the Major League Baseball team following a 15-year sponsorship.

To celebrate the new partnership, Price Chopper and the Royals held an event Monday at the Price Chopper at 1030 W. 103rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri. Members of both the Royals and Price Chopper organizations spoke about the new partnership. Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy, Royals Hall of Famer John Mayberry, KayCee and members of K-Crew also were in attendance.

“The Royals are proud to welcome Price Chopper to our family of partners,” said Royals VP of Marketing and Business Development Michael Bucek. “Our fans will enjoy new amenities at The K and a wide range of new programs that we will introduce in the 2017 season.”

The partnership includes several elements implemented for the 2017 season, highlighted by Price Chopper’s commitment to the Royals Community Champions program. Price Chopper, the inaugural Community Champion partner, will work closely with many Royals Charities programs and events. The grocery chain already has agreed to help renovate two youth baseball fields this year as a part of the Royalty Fields initiative. Other programs will include involvement with Reviving Baseball in the Inner City Clinics, Greater Kansas City Day, Diamond of Dreams and several other special nights at Kauffman Stadium.

“We are very proud to be reuniting these two great Kansas City brands,” said Price Chopper President and CEO Peter Ciacco. “Both Price Chopper and the Royals have a long-standing commitment to Kansas City, and together we’ll be able to impact the Kansas City community in an even larger way. Additionally, we’re excited to be part of the experience at Kauffman Stadium and to bring the excitement of the Kansas City Royals into our stores.”

In addition, the Royals/Price Chopper partnership will feature other new elements, including amenities at Kauffman Stadium and Royals ticket packages throughout the season. Details will be announced at a later date. Fans will be able to purchase Royals tickets at all Price Chopper locations in the greater Kansas City area stores.

Price Chopper’s 51 Kansas City stores are locally owned by the Ball, Cosentino, McKeever and Queen families, all of whom live in Kansas City and oversee store operations on a daily basis.