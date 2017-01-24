Oklahoma’s Crest Foods Makes Plans For Ninth Store

Crest Foods says it will open its ninth store late this year or in early 2018 in Edmond, Oklahoma. The chain, operated by third-generation owner Bruce Harroz, who serves as president, plans for the new store to be located on the northwest corner of Sooner and Covell.

Additional details were not immediately available, but Crest Foods opened its last store in November 2013 in Norman—its first store outside the greater Oklahoma City area. The chain’s other supermarkets are in Midwest City (two), Edmond (at 2200 W. 15th and Santa Fe), Moore and Oklahoma City (three). The company also has a 220,000-s.f. distribution center, which was constructed in 2014.

Crest Foods says it is the “Home of Rock Bottom Prices,” as founder Nick Harroz’s father taught him to “stack it high and sell it cheap.” The grocer says it’s able to offer these low prices because it buys direct from 150 manufacturers and the largest supplier in Oklahoma; does not spend large sums of money on advertising; has low overhead, pays no rent and owns its own facilities; and offers “no games, no gimmicks or expensive frills.”