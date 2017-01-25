Sam’s Club Opening New Texas, Colorado Stores On Thursday

Sam’s Club will open new stores on Thursday in New Caney, Texas, and Castle Rock, Colorado, marking the retailer’s first units in the communities.

“Being a member of Sam’s Club means more than a membership card in a wallet,” said Sam’s Club New Caney Manager Taylor Jones. “It means belonging to a community of members who have exclusive access to great products, brands and services. We look forward to not only providing our members with amazing values but innovative shopping options like Scan & Go and Club Pickup.”

The free Scan & Go mobile app allows members to scan UPC codes on items as they load them into their cart. When they are done shopping and ready to check out, they can pay directly on their phone from anywhere in the club and bypass the checkout line.

Club Pickup is a concierge service for members who prefer to place an online order and pick it up at a scheduled time. Sam’s Club associates serve as personal shopping assistants for this service, handpicking the items to fulfill the order. When members arrive at the club, they can check in on their mobile device or use the drive-thru kiosk to trigger the direct-to-vehicle delivery.

The New Caney store is located at 22296 Market Place Drive.

The Castle Rock store at 5940 Promenade Parkway also will offer Scan & Go shopping.

“We’re really excited about all the newness this club will offer—from the fresh sushi bar to the digital ordering station at our reinvented café,” said Castle Rock Club Manager Tricia Trupp. “Our members are going to love the convenience of Scan & Go and Club Pickup.”

Both stores will feature a full-service sushi bar and expanded seafood selection; Fresh Island offering organic and grass-fed beef and other premium cut meats; two spacious walk-in coolers designed to keep dairy and produce as fresh as possible; upgraded café with a digital ordering station for those who want to self-order and pay upon entering the line; and a Health and Wellness Center with a pharmacy, hearing center and optical department.

Both stores will host grand opening ceremonies at 8 a.m.

Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart Stores, operates more than 650 club stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.