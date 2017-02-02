  • Search 
    search
Home
Foodservice@Retail

Whole Foods Market Adds Mochi Cases To Select Stores

Posted by
Date:
in: Foodservice@Retail, Home Page Slider, Southwest, Store News
Leave a comment
mochi_ice_cream

Whole Foods Market is now offering self-serve mochi ice cream cases in some U.S. stores, including at its Austin, Texas, flagship store and at units in Mochi casesWheaton, Illinois, and Fremont, California. The grocer’s three 365 by Whole Foods Market stores also feature mochi cases.

The popular Japanese-American dessert is made by covering bite-sized balls of ice cream with a sweet Japanese rice dough.

“We offer a variety of seasonally-driven (packaged) mochi ice cream flavors in roughly half of our stores, and it’s been a successful program that we plan on expanding,” said Andy Sasser, coordinator of culinary operations at Whole Foods Market.

Individual mochi ice creams are available in self-serve cases and shoppers can choose from a variety of flavors, including chocolate, mango and matcha green tea. Prices may vary slightly from store to store but are about $2 per ball.

Mochi cases

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *