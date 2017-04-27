Harris Teeter Launches Program To Encourage Healthy Eating

Harris Teeter has launched a program to encourage customers to make healthy food choices. Free From 101 is designed to make it easy to select healthier options at shelf without having to read every ingredient label.

North Carolina-based Harris Teeter, a banner of The Kroger Co., is identifying items it carries that are free from preservatives, additives, antibiotics, artificial colors, flavors and sweeteners, BHA/BHT, hydrogenated/partially hydrogenated oils, nitrates/nitrites, high fructose corn syrup, MSG, trans fatty acids, paragons and EDTA. The full list of 101 ingredients can be found at harristeeter.com/free-from-101.

Items are identified with new blue explanatory bib tags throughout the store; the tags direct customers to the supermarket chain’s website for more information.