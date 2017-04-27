  • Search 
    search
Home
Category News

Harris Teeter Launches Program To Encourage Healthy Eating

Posted by
Date:
in: Category News, Home Page Latest News, Operations, Southeast, Store News
(1) Comment
Harris-Teeter-Free-From-101

Harris Teeter has launched a program to encourage customers to make healthy food choices. Free From 101 is designed to make it easy to select healthier options at shelf without having to read every ingredient label.

North Carolina-based Harris Teeter, a banner of The Kroger Co., is identifying items it carries that are free from preservatives, additives, antibiotics, artificial colors, flavors and sweeteners, BHA/BHT, hydrogenated/partially hydrogenated oils, nitrates/nitrites, high fructose corn syrup, MSG, trans fatty acids, paragons and EDTA. The full list of 101 ingredients can be found at harristeeter.com/free-from-101.

Items are identified with new blue explanatory bib tags throughout the store; the tags direct customers to the supermarket chain’s website for more information.

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Harris Teeter Free From | richard2496

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *