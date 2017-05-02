Jewel-Osco Veteran Cygan Becomes Company President

Cygan’s retail career began at Jewel-Osco in April 1980 as a part-time clerk, and he has spent his entire career working at Jewel-Osco. As he completed his education at Western Michigan University, he stayed with the grocery store chain and moved into roles of greater responsibility, including store director, marketing director, VP of fresh merchandising and VP of grocery merchandising. He was named VP of marketing and merchandising in 2011.

“Doug knows Chicago customers and Jewel-Osco better than anyone in the business,” said Wayne Denningham, president and COO for Albertsons Cos. “Jewel-Osco’s secret to success has always been knowing what Chicago customers want—from local products to specialty items to offering the best in fresh. Doug’s 37 years with Jewel-Osco uniquely positions him to lead this fantastic team, and we’re excited to have someone of his caliber directing our operations there.”

Cygan earned a bachelor’s degree in food distribution from Western Michigan University. He holds positions on the advisory boards of Western Michigan University and NorthPointe Resources, a private, nonprofit provider of developmental disability and behavioral health services in the Zion area. He also serves on the board of directors for both the Greater Chicago Area Food Bank and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.