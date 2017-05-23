AWG Partners With RangeMe To Scale Growth Across All Categories

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) is partnering with RangeMe, an online platform that streamlines new product discovery between product suppliers and retailers, to scale its retail buying efforts for general merchandise, health and beauty and specialty, natural and organic items for all of its members.

“The technology and vendor interfacing that RangeMe provides will benefit our members and their customers,” said Anna Mancini, VP of AWG’s VMC division. “By implementing the RangeMe platform, our category team can quickly locate and identify products that our members want, like organic items, baby, beauty products or locally relevant items or brands. It saves us time and money, which is passed on to our members.”

San Francisco-based RangeMe says it is changing the way retailers and product suppliers do business by giving buyers an efficient way to discover innovative new products and manage the inbound product submission process. For suppliers, they are given increased control over the marketing of their products and greater access to retail buyers. In the past year, RangeMe has grown to nearly 65,000 suppliers and more than 210,000 active products across all categories.

“This partnership is a huge win for AWG’s member-retailers as it will provide unprecedented access to innovative products and suppliers to satisfy their customers,” said Nicky Jackson, founder and CEO of RangeMe. “As consumer needs constantly change, AWG’s effort and commitment to continued growth has been key to the success of its member-retailers.”

Added Greg Oldright, executive director of AWG’s VMC division, “Consumers are seeking and demanding an ever-expanding selection of specialty, organic, local and diverse and innovative array of products. RangeMe simplifies sourcing and allows for our buying teams to have access to a wide range of products at their fingertips.”

Kansas City, Kansas-based AWG is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving more than 3,800 locations in 35 states and from 11 full-line wholesale divisions.