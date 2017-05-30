Georgia Kroger Stores Install Self-Service Tag Renewal Kiosks

Kroger’s Atlanta division and Intellectual Technology (ITI) continue to install Georgia Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) self-service kiosks in Kroger stores across the Peach State. These kiosks provide Georgia vehicle owners the option to renew vehicle tags on weekends or after hours.

“We are excited for this opportunity to partner with Intellectual Technology Inc.,” said Felix Turner, public relations manager for Kroger’s Atlanta division. “Kroger is always looking for ways to enhance our customers’ shopping experience, and providing these self-serve kiosks will allow them to save time by completing two tasks in one trip.”

Customers can scan their Georgia driver’s license or enter registration information, then follow the touchscreen prompts to renew vehicle registrations in as little as one minute. Georgia MVD self-service kiosks accept payment by credit or debit cards. Instructions and voice prompts in English or Spanish make the kiosks as easy to use as an ATM, according to ITI. Residents of participating counties can use the self-service machines.

The new MVD self-service kiosks are open in in 11 Kroger stores across Georgia:

• Ellenwood Kroger, 101 Fairview Road in Ellenwood

• Decatur Kroger, 2875 North Decatur Road in Decatur

• Loganville Kroger, 4753 Atlanta Highway in Loganville

• Northpark Center Kroger, 220 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in Macon

• Douglasville Kroger, 8501 Hospital Drive in Douglasville

• Dalton Shopping Center Kroger, 1364 W Walnut Avenue in Dalton

• Sandy Springs Kroger, 227 Sandy Springs Place NE in Sandy Springs

• Lovejoy Village Kroger, 10375 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro

• Citi Center Shopping Center Kroger, 2685 Metropolitan Parkway SW in Atlanta

• Gainesville Kroger Marketplace, 1931 Jesse Jewel Parkway SE in Gainesville

• Embry Village Kroger, 3559 Chamblee Tucker Road in Atlanta