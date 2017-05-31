Albertsons Cos. Acquires MedCart Specialty Pharmacy

Albertsons Cos. has acquired MedCart Specialty Pharmacy in order to, the supermarket chain says, strengthen and extend its pharmacy specialty services. MedCart Specialty Pharmacy is an URAC-accredited pharmaceutical and healthcare provider of customized specialty care services and medication management for patients and physicians addressing complex diseases.

“MedCart Specialty Pharmacy has built an exemplary operation, which complements our patient centered care strategy and pharmacy services growth plan,” said Mark Panzer, SVP of pharmacy health and wellness for Albertsons Cos. “Their team has done a tremendous job establishing a service culture that focuses on the patient.”

MedCart Specialty Pharmacy, privately owned since 2012, will continue to operate as it does today, only as a new business unit under the Albertsons Cos. Pharmacy team structure. Current MedCart leadership will carry on leading its team and report directly to Dain Rusk, group VP of pharmacy operations for Albertsons Cos.

“We’re excited to join the Albertsons Cos. team,” said registered pharmacist Eddie Abueida, co-founder and VP of specialty operations at MedCart Specialty Pharmacy. “Our business principles and goals complement one another, which benefit everyone involved in the partnership—most importantly our patients.”

MedCart Specialty Pharmacy provides specialty prescription services and medications from two facilities in Michigan: one specialty pharmacy operations center and one local pharmacy.

“We’ve worked hard to create an infrastructure that serves patients and providers with the utmost in quality specialty care services and coordination that are required for these medications,” said registered pharmacist Ed Saleh, co-founder and VP of specialty business development at MedCart Specialty Pharmacy. “Albertsons Cos. presented an excellent opportunity for us to extend our mission to more patients.”