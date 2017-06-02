Tyler, Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) escorted a group of 24 World War II veterans to Washington, D.C., May 29-31 on its 14th Heroes Flight. BGC provides the all-expenses-paid trip for WWII veterans to honor them for their service and sacrifices.

In addition to visiting the National World War II Memorial, the group was led on a guided tour of the U.S. Capitol by Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-Texas). Other points of interest included Arlington National Cemetery and the Air and Space Museum, along with the U.S. Marines, Navy, Air Force, Lincoln, Vietnam, Korean War, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials.

BGC has taken nearly 400 veterans from Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas to Washington, D.C, since establishing the Heroes Flight program in 2010. Veterans selected for this trip were from the Tyler and Shreveport, Louisiana, areas, along with one from El Dorado, Arkansas. Several BGC employees also accompanied the group as guardians.

“The BGC Heroes Flight trips were established to show sincere appreciation to our military heroes for the sacrifices they made to defend our freedoms,” said Brad Brookshire, BGC chairman and CEO. “We want to honor these veterans by taking them to see the memorials built in their honor because we truly cannot say ‘thank you’ enough to this deserving group of men and women.”

BGC operates 177 stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas as well as three distribution centers.