BJ’s Wholesale Opens Its First South Carolina Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club hosted a grand opening June 10 to celebrate its expansion into South Carolina. With the new Summerville location, the company’s footprint now covers 16 states with 215 clubs.

“We’re thrilled at the excitement over our newest club and for the warm welcome BJ’s has received in Summerville,” said Dawn Albright, GM of the Summerville BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We look forward to bringing our assortment of fresh food, unbeatable value and smart savings to South Carolina.”

At the Summerville grand opening celebration, members and the public sampled food and beverages from several brands, including BJ’s own Wellsley Farms brand.

The BJ’s Wholesale Club is located at the intersection of Interstate 26 and North Main Street in Summerville’s primary retail corridor. For customer convenience, the club also has a BJ’s Gas station.

According to BJ’s, it offers some benefits not found at other major warehouse clubs. It says it offers the most payment options; is the only major club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons; is the only one that offers a full-service deli with premium meats and cheeses; and offers members the opportunity to have fresh meats cut to their specifications (BJ’s butchers also will recut and repackage at no additional charge).

BJ’s says it will continue its expansion plans with a new club in Hanover Township, New Jersey, in the summer of 2018.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club is owned by Leonard Green & Partners, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles.