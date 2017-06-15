Publix Super Markets and Liquor Stores sponsored an all-new food, wine, craft beer and spirits festival on Florida’s Space Coast earlier this month—the Cocoa Beach Uncorked Food & Wine Festival.

The two-day festival attracted thousands of attendees over the June 3-4 weekend on the beach at Alan Shepard Park in Cocoa Beach–a favorite gathering spot for viewing space launches and surfing icons. More “gastronomical than astronomical,” according to organizers, Uncorked Cocoa Beach celebrated iconic and trendy national CPG brands, Central Florida’s most renowned chefs, restaurant and breweries in a culinary showcase served with 180-degree Atlantic Ocean views.

Special appearances on the Publix Aprons cooking stage included Fox TV’s MasterChef Season 7 winner, Chef Shaun O’Neale, the author of “My Modern American Table,” sponsored by Duda Farm Fresh Foods; and Chef Emily Ellyn, “Food Network Star” and “Cutthroat Kitchen” winner, sponsored by mü liqueur. Publix Aprons resident chefs rounded out the celebrity chef cooking stage with culinary presentations and samplings over the weekend.

The event is the East Coast sister of the Clearwater Beach Uncorked, now in its sixth year and well-established as one of the best food, wine and beer festivals on Florida’s west coast, according to organizers. Publix has remained a title sponsor of Clearwater Beach Uncorked since its inception. Dozens of partner brands are involved, including Reynolds and Hefty, Duda Farms Foods, Bel Brands, Pasta Chips, Boomchickapop, Nestlé Waters, Campbell Soup, Kellogg, Yancy’s Fancy Cheeses, Jacksons Honest, Primizie, Duncan Hines, Jarlsberg, Dippin’ Chips, Deep Eddy Vodka, Koloa Rum, Don Ramon Tequila, Constellation Brands, EJ Gallo, New Amsterdam Vodka, Islamorada Beer, Scheid Family Wines, FitVine, Island Grove Winery, DeLuna, Uinta Beer, Saltwater Brewery and Tampa Bay Brewing.

“Cocoa Beach is the perfect location to launch our new taste-fest with Publix Jacksonville Division and showcase the finest food, wine, craft brews and other fabulous culinary treasures of Florida’s east coast,” said CPG marketing veteran Tammy Gail, event producer. “We’re bringing together people with a shared interest for what will be an unforgettable weekend for attendees, sponsors and restaurants alike. Our goal in December is to add an organic/natural CPG brand component to entice today’s savvy consumers so natural brands are welcome to reach out to us for consideration.”