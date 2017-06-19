Southeastern Grocers today announced that Anthony Hucker, the company’s COO, will assume the responsibilities of president and CEO on an interim basis following the resignation of Ian McLeod to take up another opportunity. Hucker will assume his interim responsibilities effective July 1, and McLeod will remain in his current role through June 30 to assist with the transition.

“We are pleased that Anthony Hucker will be stepping in as president and CEO on an interim basis,” the company said in a statement. “As COO, Anthony has a strong familiarity with our business, our stakeholders, our challenges and opportunities, and the strategic direction of the company. He brings extensive knowledge of the retail grocery sector, with more than 18 years of experience in leadership roles across our industry in the U.S. Prior to joining Southeastern Grocers as COO, he was president and COO of Schnucks, president of Giant Food and head of Walmart’s strategy and business development division, and spent 10 years as part of the original startup team with Aldi U.K. We expect a seamless transition under Anthony’s leadership.

“We are also grateful for Ian’s stewardship of the business during his tenure,” the company continued. “Under Ian’s direction, Southeastern Grocers has made substantial progress on our transformation plan and established great momentum. We wish Ian and his family the best as they embark on a new adventure.”

Hucker said, “It has been a privilege to work with Ian and I wish him all the best. I am humbled and honored that the company has selected me as the interim president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team and representing our outstanding associates as we continue to focus on our strategic transformation and positioning the business for long-term success.”

McLeod said, “It has been a difficult decision to leave my role as president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, but I believe the new position will be a positive opportunity for me and in the best interests my family. I want to thank our thousands of loyal and dedicated associates—it’s your hard work and dedication that has helped set this company on a path to an even brighter future. I have tremendous confidence in Anthony and the rest of the leadership team and I know that I’m leaving Southeastern Grocers in good hands.”

The company has initiated a search for McLeod’s successor.

Southeastern Grocers is the parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie grocery stores that operate in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.