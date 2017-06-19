Safeway To Open Fifth Mountain View, California, Store On Wednesday

Safeway will open a new store in Mountain View, California, at 580 North Rengstorff Avenue in Monta Loma Plaza on Wednesday, June 21. It will mark the fifth Safeway location in Mountain View, and the new Monta Loma store will bring an estimated 100 new jobs to the community.

“We are excited to open this new location in Monta Loma Plaza,” said Tom Schwilke, president of Safeway Northern California. “This store will resonate well with the needs and wants of the community. Customers will find a variety of local, fresh and organic options with everyday low prices.”

In celebration of the store opening, the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts will be presented with a $2,500 charitable contribution from Safeway during Wedesday’s festivities. A brief program will take place at 9 a.m. in the lobby area of the store with Safeway management, business and community leaders in attendance.

Highlights of the new Monta Loma Safeway will include:

Local items

Safeway says it is NorCal’s largest buyer of California produce. Its stores offer thousands of local items that are clearly marked “Local” for customers to easily identify. The grocer partners with local produce growers, such as Cal-Organic Farms, and carries a broad selection across the entire store, including local favorites like Clover Stornetta Dairy Farms, Mary’s Free Range Chicken and Three Twins Ice Cream.

Organic Offerings

Safeway offers more than 150 fresh organic produce items every day. It says it also has thousands of organic choices across the entire store, including O Organics.

Quality beef

The grocer’s full-service butcher block features a variety of USDA Choice quality beef cuts, a more premium cut of meat. It’s perfectly aged, guaranteed tender and has more marbling for juiciness and flavor. The company’s butchers are on hand to discuss custom cuts, cooking techniques and can cut and prepare anything to order. The grocer also offers Prime and grass-fed varieties.

Full-service deli

Safeway offers an extensive line of Boar’s Head premium deli meat and cheeses as well as a range of freshly prepared meals, including whole roasted chickens, fresh hand-battered fried chicken and fresh sushi. Its deli staff will make made-to-order sandwiches using the grocer’s freshly baked bread. Safeway also has many ready-to-serve options ranging from hot or cold soup, green salads and grab-and-go meals.

Beer, wine and liquor

The wine selection includes hundreds of varietals, including local options from the South Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains. The store offers an assortment of liquor, as well as craft and locally brewed beers. Shoppers who purchase any six bottles of wine and or liquor will save an additional 10 percent every day.

Full-service floral designers

The grocer has a wide assortment of fresh flowers, blooming plants and home décor items. In-store floral designers can help customize an order.

Home delivery services

Safeway’s grocery delivery program offers one-hour delivery windows, a “Shop By History” feature that saves all previously purchased items for easy repeat purchasing, and free delivery on the first order.

The store will be open daily from 5 a.m.-2 a.m. Enisa Sehic will serve as store director.

Albertsons Cos.-owned Safeway operates more than 280 stores in Northern California, Nevada and Hawaii.