Lidl, which made its U.S. debut by opening 10 stores across the Southeast earlier this month, said Monday that it will establish a regional headquarters and distribution center in Cartersville, Georgia. The $100 million facility will create 250 jobs over the next five years.

“We are excited to announce new growth and investment in our U.S. expansion,” said Brendan Proctor, president and CEO of Lidl U.S. “Our Cartersville facility will help us efficiently deliver top-quality goods to our future customers throughout the area. We selected Bartow County because it offers an outstanding workforce, a centralized location for our distribution network, and because Bartow County is a great place for our employees to work and live.

“We look forward to being part of this community and thank Gov. Nathan Deal, as well as local leaders, for their support throughout this process.”

Europe-based Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015. Since then, it has announced regional headquarters and distribution centers in Spotsylvania County, Virginia; Alamance County, North Carolina; and Cecil County, Maryland. Its first 10 U.S. stores opened June 15 in North and South Carolina and Virginia.