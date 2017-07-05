Big Y Foods of Springfield, Massachusetts, has expanded its number of local dairy partnerships to 10 companies, adding Kimberly Farm in New Milford and Wildowsky Dairy in Lisbon, Connecticut, to the lineup.

Big Y partners with each farmer individually, and both sides mutually agree on how many nearby stores each dairy can supply with its fresh products.

Michael D’Amour, Big Y EVP said, “At Big Y our customers continue to look for more and more local products. We are proud to add these 10 local dairies to our over 150 local partners that supply our customers every day.”

Big Y also has partnerships with Crescent Ridge Dairy of Sharon, Massachusetts; Mapleline Farm of Hadley, Massachusetts; High Lawn Farm of Lee, Massachusetts; Shadow Valley Farms of Somers, Connecticut; McCray’s Dairy of South Hadley, Massachusetts; Ronnybrook Farm Dairy of Pine Plains, New York; The Farmer’s Cow of Lebanon, Connecticut; and Our Family Farms of Greenfield, Massachusetts.

Big Y operates 77 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and five Big Y Express gas and convenience units.