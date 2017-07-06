Stater Bros.’ New Menifee Store Will Open July 12

Stater Bros. will host a grand opening of its third supermarket to serve the city of Menifee and nearby Sun City on Wednesday, July 12. The new, more than 45,000-s.f. supermarket is located at 29061 Newport Road in the Shoppes at the Lakes development.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in front of the store at 8 a.m., and the supermarket will officially open for business immediately following the festivities. After Wednesday, the store will be open daily from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. and will be led by store manager Kelvin Austin, who has more than 19 years of service with the Southern California grocery chain.

The supermarket will feature:

• A full-service fresh meat department with meat cutters;

• A full-service fresh seafood department with experts to assist with selection;

• FujiSan handcrafted sushi made in-house daily;

• A full-service deli, including Cleo & Leo exclusive recipes and fresh hand-breaded fried chicken, specialty sandwiches and wraps, and a full line of prepared party trays;

• A full-service hot bakery with a full selection of artisan breads and rolls, specialty single-serve desserts, Cleo & Leo line of classic cakes and in-house cake decorators to assist with special occasion needs;

• A café and seating area with USB charging outlets and access to free Wi-Fi;

• Floral department with fresh flowers, plants and floral arrangements;

• Garden Fresh produce department featuring more than 1,000 items with expanded organic selections and fruit cut fresh daily; and

• Energy-efficient LED lighting in addition to glass doors on refrigerated cases to reduce energy consumption.

As part of the grand opening, Stater Bros. Charities will present donations to the Menifee Valley Community Cupboard for its School Backpack Program; the Assistance League of the Temecula Valley for its Operation School Bell Program; the Neighborhood Healthcare Center for the Unfunded Care Fund; the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for its Community Services Fund; the Friends of the Sun City Library for its STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) program; and the VFW Post 1956 for support of veterans in need.

“We were founded in 1936 by WWII veterans Cleo and Leo Stater, and led by Navy veteran and late Executive Chairman Jack H. Brown for over 35 years, all who strongly believed in the American Dream and were committed to providing our customers with the best shopping experience in town,” said Stater Bros. President & CEO Pete Van Helden. “This new supermarket is a testament to their patriotic legacy and demonstrates Stater Bros. ongoing commitment to honoring the traditions that make us such a great fit in this Purple Heart City.”

Stater Bros. is based in San Bernardino and currently operates 169 supermarkets with approximately 18,000 employees.