TAFB’s ‘Empty Bowls Chef Series’ Kicks Off This Month

The first-ever “Empty Bowls Chef Series,” the newest fundraiser sponsored by Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB), is set to begin this month. A spin-off of the popular “Empty Bowls” event held annually at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, this new series will introduce participants to an intimate, entertaining and delicious culinary experience, according to organizers.

Led by guest chefs Kevin Martinez of Tokyo Café, Keith “Buttons” Hicks of Buttons Restaurant, Jon Bonnell of Waters and others, diners will enjoy tastings from a three-course meal prepared in TAFBs Demonstration Kitchen, wine and spirits pairings, preparation tips from the chef as well as recipes to take home.

“We’re so thrilled to be able to introduce our new Chef Series,” said Francie Cooper, director of community events at TAFB. “In our fight to be sure that no one has to go hungry, we’ve received tremendous support from our local chef community. We’re so grateful that we can work together to provide a culinary experience that becomes food on a plate for someone in need.”

The Empty Bowls Chef Series kicks off at 6 p.m. July 20 when Martinez prepares “Asian Persuasions.” Future events are slated for:

• Aug. 17: Chef Ben Merritt, Fixture and Chef Stephon Rishel, Texas Bleu “Modern American Marvels.”

• Sept. 21: Chef Jon Bonnell, Waters and Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine “Seafood Sensations.”