Pack Expo Showcase To Feature Award-Winning Packaging Designs

Highlighting top packaging designs from around the globe, The Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by The Dow Chemical Co., will return to Pack Expo Las Vegas (Sept. 25–27; Las Vegas Convention Center), according to Pack Expo producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

The packages featured in the showcase are winning entries from packaging competitions worldwide.

“Attendees and exhibitors alike love stopping by the Showcase of Packaging Innovations, which has proven to be an inspirational and idea spurring staple at our shows,” said PMMI COO Jim Pittas. “We’re proud to partner with Dow for another year of showcasing the best of the packaging industry.”

The organizations involved in the 2017 Pack Expo Las Vegas Showcase of Packaging Innovations include:

• ABRE—Brazilian Packaging Association

• AIMCAL—Association of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators

• AMEE—Asociación Mexicana de Envase y Embalaje

• DOW—The Dow Chemical Co.

• DuPont—E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Co.

• FPA—Flexible Packaging Association

• FSEA—Foil and Specialty Effects Association

• HCPC—Healthcare Compliance Packaging Council

• IMDA—In-Mold Decorating Association

• IAE—Instituto Argentino del Envase

• IoPP—Institute of Packaging Professionals

• OpX Leadership Network

• PPC—Paperboard Packaging Council

• The Tube Council

• WPO—World Packaging Organisation

The Showcase of Packaging Innovations will take place in the Lower South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth S-6519.