“Our remodeled Harvard Heights store has an even greater focus on health and wellness with a large assortment of natural and organic offerings,” said Food 4 Less President Bryan Kaltenbach. “We designed this store with the neighborhood it serves in mind—offering specialized design features, an outstanding selection of fresh food options, personalized customer service and great prices.”

The store includes:

An expansive selection of natural foods, including organic, gluten-free and other specialty, dietary-specific items;

An upgraded meat/seafood department;

An expanded produce department featuring a large selection of fresh and organic fruits and vegetables; and

An enhanced service deli/bakery with new product offerings.

The remodeled store also boasts several environmentally-friendly features like LED lighting and other green technologies designed to improve energy efficiencies.

The Harvard Heights Food 4 Less will employ approximately 75 full- and part-time associates, including 15 new hires from the surrounding community. The store will be managed by Larry Bodell, who began his career in 1972 as a part-time Customer 1st clerk.

“We are excited to share our newly remodeled store with our customers,” said Bodell. “We believe that shoppers will be pleased with our renovated store with our upgraded departments, expanded selection of fresh meats and seafood and greater variety of fresh produce as well as the great prices we offer every day. We are also pleased and proud to bring new jobs into this neighborhood.”

In celebration of the store’s grand reopening, Food 4 Less officials, store associates and local dignitaries will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Wednesday. James Taylor, the store’s most senior associate, will cut the ribbon. Taylor, a cashier, began his Food 4 Less career in 1990.

The Harvard Heights Food 4 Less has been serving the community since 1994.



Headquartered in Los Angeles, Food 4 Less is a banner of The Kroger Co. and operates 130 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co. in Central and Northern California.