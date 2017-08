Oregon on Aug. 9 became the fifth state to prohibit the sale of tobacco products to anyone under age 21 as Gov. Kate Brown signed the measure into law. The legislature approved the bill in July.

Tobacco 21 laws also have been enacted by California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Maine and at least 255 cities and counties, including New York City, Chicago, Boston, Cleveland, St. Louis and both Kansas Cities. Massachusetts lawmakers are expected approve similar legislation.