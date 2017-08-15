Consumer demand for customized products that enable their own supply chain is creating challenges for consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, according to the Vision 2025 report produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. CPGs are looking at various solutions to these operational obstacles, chief among them improved relations with OEMs and other suppliers.

With just a month until the show floor opens for Pack Expo Las Vegas and the co-located Healthcare Packaging Expo (Las Vegas Convention Center; Sept. 25-27), the 2017 Vision 2025 report shines a light on the importance of bringing the industry together to look at ways to meet consumer demands.

For nearly a decade the Vision 2025 program (previously Vision 2020) has contributed to PMMI’s year-round outreach to CPG companies. At this year’s inaugural ProFood Tech, PMMI’s Business Intelligence group conducted a series of focus groups capturing the perspectives of CPG professionals on four key areas—consumer demands, internal operational challenges, workforce challenges, as well as regulatory requirements and their impact on supplier relations.

“The Vision 2025 report is a great resource for Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo exhibitors to understand the issues faced by their customers, better preparing them to showcase the solutions CPGs crave,” said Paula Feldman, director of business intelligence at PMMI.

Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo is expected to host 30,000 attendees, including 5,000 international visitors from more than 125 countries and 2,000-plus exhibiting companies that will span nearly 900,000 net-s.f. of a nearly sold-out exhibition floor.

PMMI says this fall’s event is the ideal setting for CPGs to explore solutions to meet consumer demands and help achieve their business goals. Registration for the event is $30 through Sept. 1 and will increase to $100 thereafter.