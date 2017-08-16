Mars Food To Acquire Majority Stake In Tasty Bite Brand

Mars Food plans to purchase Preferred Brands International, a Stamford, Connecticut-based manufacturer and marketer of all-natural, ready-to-heat Indian and Asian food products sold primarily under the Tasty Bite brand.

Tasty Bite’s portfolio includes a wide range of vegetarian offerings, including Indian/Asian entrees, spice and simmer meal kits, and organic rice and lentils.

While the majority of sales are generated in North America, Preferred Brands International also manufactures products that are sold through retailers in the U.K. and Australia and through foodservice in India.

Tasty Bite manufactures products out of its Pune, India, manufacturing facility and exports the majority of its products to the U.S.

“Tasty Bite’s broad range of dinner time products, focused on Indian and Asian cuisines, makes it a natural complement to our existing portfolio,” said Mars Food Global President Fiona Dawson. “Tasty Bite is a fast growing Indian/Asian dinnertime brand. Upon closing of the acquisition of Tasty Bite, Mars Food will expand our all-natural vegetarian offerings in the U.S. and leverage Tasty Bite’s strong product development pipeline, flavor expertise, and strategic sourcing of quality ingredients throughout our portfolio.”

The acquisition of Preferred Brands International is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.