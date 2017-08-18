CSM Bakery, 3D Systems Partner To Bring 3D Printing To Food Industry

CSM Bakery Solutions, a provider of bakery ingredients, products and services, and 3D Systems Corp., the originator of 3D printing and solutions, have reached an agreement to collaborate on the development, sale and distribution of 3D printers, products and materials for the food industry.

The companies’ collaboration is expected to bring 3D printed culinary products to the market. CSM will support the development of and have exclusive rights to utilize 3D Systems’ ChefJet Pro 3D printer for high-resolution, colorful food products for the professional culinary environment.

“We are very excited about what this opportunity can mean for the food industry,” said CSM President and CEO Marianne Kirkegaard. “Our agreement with 3D Systems has the potential to reshape the food industry. Across a number of industries, 3D printing has helped transform industries and there’s every reason to think the same can be true for the food industry. We are excited to partner and continue to expand capabilities and culinary opportunities with their platform.”

Vyomesh Joshi, 3D Systems president and CEO, expressed similar optimism about the agreement.

“Our extensive and versatile portfolio of materials addresses the widest range of applications and performance in 3D printing—from culinary to industrial,” he said. “As we continue to drive innovation and explore strategic partnerships with industry leaders, our partnership with CSM is a perfect fit to leverage our technology and capabilities to expand applications and materials.”

The partnership enables collaborative R&D, engineering, design and printer development focused on specific sourcing, food product development and go-to-market plans. CSM and 3D Systems have formalized the agreement and are beginning the work of bringing prototypes to the market.

