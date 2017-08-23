Walmart Expands Delivery Pilot, Partners With Google Assistant

Walmart is stepping up its online ordering and delivery programs. The retailer is expanding its home delivery pilot program to Dallas and Orlando, and is partnering with Google to offer voice shopping via Google Assistant. See statements from Mike Turner, VP of ecommerce operations, and Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. ecommerce, below.

Your delivery has arrived…with all your Walmart goodies

By Mike Turner, VP of ecommerce operations

Your daily grind starts at 6 a.m. with a mad dash around the house as you ready the family for work and school.

Showers are taken, cereal is poured, and three different lunches, each one accounting for allergies and pickiness, are lovingly prepared and packed.

Meeting after meeting followed by countless conference calls dominate the day. When it’s all over, it’s time to arrange rides for the kids—sports, band practice and drama club are tonight. Anxiety sets in…what in the world are we going to have for dinner? Are there even groceries in the house?

As you prepare for another chaotic day tomorrow, I hope you’ll feel confident knowing that we’re all about finding new ways for you to check “grocery shopping” off your list a little faster—including making home delivery an option.

We’re working hard to find a way to get you fresh, quality groceries all while keeping a little more time on your calendar.

Last year, we began testing grocery delivery through crowd-sourced services like Uber. Here’s what we’ve learned: customers like you love the convenience of a delivery option.

So, we’re expanding our grocery delivery pilot to two more markets—Orlando and Dallas.

Here’s how it works:

To order, customers shop online or through a mobile browser at Walmart.com/grocery to build an online basket and place an order, selecting the most convenient time for the order to be delivered.

That’s when our personal shoppers get to work. Based on the delivery time, they’ll begin picking items, scanning them as they go to ensure an accurate and complete order.

Then, our team will request an Uber delivery partner to come to the store, pick up the customer’s order, and take it directly to the customer’s location.

We’ve been testing delivery in a number of ways for a while now in key markets across the country. In some areas, we’re trying general merchandise deliveries led by associates. In others, we’re testing grocery delivery using Walmart trucks and drivers. We’re working hard to find a way to get you fresh, quality groceries all while keeping a little more time on your calendar.

Tomorrow is going to look a lot like today—lots to do and not enough time to get it done. But hopefully, this expanded offering, and more like it, will speed up the shopping experience and give you back something just as precious as money—time.