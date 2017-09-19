United Fresh, Western Growers Provide Produce Recall Insurance

The United Fresh Produce Association and Western Growers (WG) have entered into a formal marketing agreement to jointly promote the Western Growers Shield, an insurance program specifically designed to protect food companies from recall liability.

“This program represents an innovative solution to a critical bottom line issue facing our members,” said Tom Stenzel, United Fresh president and CEO. “Our Finance & Business Administration Council was very impressed with this program, and we look forward to working with the WG team to bring recall insurance to every segment of the fresh produce supply chain.”

Under the terms of the agreement, United Fresh will exclusively endorse and promote this proprietary program encompassing property, contamination, recall, liability and non-physical damage loss of income.

“United Fresh and Western Growers have a long history of working together to promote the competitiveness and profitability of the fresh produce industry,” said Tom Nassif, WG president and CEO. “With United’s reach into states not currently served by WG, and relationships with food companies from farm to fork, this partnership is the next logical step in protecting the long-term viability of our collective memberships.”

United Fresh and WG also will work together to provide several other proprietary WG solutions to the fresh produce industry.

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh-cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. It works to shape government policy and deliver resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues.

Founded in 1926, Western Growers represents local and regional family farmers growing fresh produce in Arizona, California, Colorado and New Mexico.

A Western Growers Shield whitepaper is available here.