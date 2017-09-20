Walgreens Gets Clearance To Buy Nearly 2,000 Rite Aids

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), parent company of Walgreens, has secured federal regulatory clearance to purchase 1,932 stores, three distribution centers and related inventory from Rite Aid Corp. for $4.375 billion in cash and other considerations. Store purchases are expected to begin in October, with completion anticipated in spring of 2018.

Under the amended and restated agreement, Rite Aid will retain approximately 250 additional stores compared to the prior agreement announced between Rite Aid and WBA in June 2017, resulting in a reduction in the transaction sale price. The decision to retain these additional stores follows discussions between Rite Aid and WBA, as well as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

The 1,932 stores included in the amended agreement are primarily located in the Northeast and Southern regions of the U.S. The three distribution centers are located in Dayville, Connecticut; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Spartanburg, South Carolina. Under the terms of the amended agreement, Rite Aid will provide certain transition services to WBA for up to three years after the closing of the transaction. The boards of directors of Rite Aid and Walgreens Boots Alliance have approved the transaction; approval of the transaction does not require a shareholder vote.

The agreement improves Rite Aid’s balance sheet, according to its chairman and CEO, John Standley.

“Securing regulatory clearance provides us with a clear path forward to realize the benefits of this transaction. With a compelling and more profitable store footprint in key markets, enhanced purchasing capabilities and a stronger balance sheet and improved financial flexibility, we are well positioned to implement our plans to deliver improved results,” Standley said.

“This is a significant moment for our company, and we are excited about the opportunities this agreement will deliver for our customers and patients, employees and investors,” said WBA Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Stefano Pessina. “Combining Walgreens’ retail pharmacy network with a strong portfolio of Rite Aid locations is expected to help us achieve enhanced, sustainable growth while enabling us to broaden our reach and provide greater access to convenient, affordable care in more local neighborhoods across the United States.”

After all stores are acquired, they will be converted to the Walgreens brand in planned phases over time. The transition of the distribution centers to Walgreens will not begin for at least 12 months.