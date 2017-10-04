Stater Bros. Markets Expands Instacart Partnership In SoCal

On October 4th, Stater Bros. expanded its partnership with online grocery ordering and home delivery service Instacart. Shoppers in areas of the Inland Empire, the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles, California, now can order groceries from Stater Bros. through Instacart.

Zip codes included in the expansion are: 90201, 90220, 90221, 90262, 90270, 90280, 90601, 90602, 90606, 90660, 90723, 90805, 91008, 91010, 91321, 91350, 91351, 91387, 91390, 91702, 91706, 91722, 91723, 91724, 91732, 91733, 91740, 91741, 91744, 91745, 91746, 91748, 91765, 91773, 91789, 91790, 91791, 91792, 92220, 92223, 92320, 92346, 92354, 92359, 92373, 92374, 92399, 92530, 92532, 92543, 92545, 92548, 92551, 92555, 92562, 92563, 92567, 92570, 92571, 92582, 92583, 92584, 92585, 92586, 92587, 92590, 92591, 92592, 92595 and 92596.

Customers living in these areas will find “the same everyday low prices and exceptional quality online that customers enjoy while shopping in Stater Bros. supermarket locations throughout Southern California,” the company says.

“Partnering with the best, most beloved local grocery retailers is a key cornerstone of our business,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, chief business officer at Instacart. “Stater Bros. is a beloved brand, and we are proud of this partnership that allows us to bring customers a whole new range of products with delivery in as little as an hour.”

“With over 81 years behind our name, Stater Bros.’ trusted brand is centered on great quality, everyday low prices and exceptional service,” said Pete Van Helden, president and CEO of Stater Bros. Markets. “Now our valued customers can enjoy that same great quality and take advantage of our everyday low prices while shopping from the convenience of their home. The expansion of Instacart demonstrates Stater Bros.’ ongoing commitment to accommodating the evolving needs of our valued customers.”

Stater Bros.’ customers can access Instacart home delivery service by visiting instacart.com/stater-bros. All Instacart orders must exceed $10.00. The delivery fee is $5.99 for delivery within two hours, and $7.99 for delivery within one hour for orders exceeding $35.00. An Instacart Express membership offers unlimited one-hour deliveries for an annual fee.