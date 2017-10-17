Kroger’s Central Division President Katie Wolfram is retiring, and the company has named Pam Matthews, currently president of the QFC division in Bellevue, Washington, as her successor. Suzy Monford, former CEO of Andronico’s Community Markets, a Bay Area chain acquired by Albertsons in early 2017, will join the company to serve as the president of QFC.

“We are grateful for Katie’s nearly 40 years of dedicated service to our associates and customers, and we are excited to have Pam and Suzy take on these indispensable leadership roles in our company,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “Both leaders bring successful and distinguished retail experience to the roles and will help with the execution of the Restock Kroger Plan that will bring valuable changes to our customers, associates, communities and shareholders.”

Katie Wolfram to retire after 38 years of service

Wolfram will retire from the company after 38 years of service, effective Nov. 4.

“Katie has accomplished much in her career with Kroger and has always been passionate about creating an inclusive and diverse work culture,” said McMullen. “She has been a valued leadership partner across the company and Central division. We truly appreciate the many contributions Katie has made to Kroger, and we wish her and her family the best in retirement.”

Wolfram was named to her current role in 2016 and has been spearheading an aggressive growth strategy in the Central division since joining the region as the VP of merchandising in 2014, says Kroger. In the last two years, the company has invested nearly $329 million in the central Indiana market, adding five new Marketplace stores and 12 new gas stations, remodeling or expanding 14 existing stores, building a regional training center and adding more than 1,400 new jobs to the region. The Central division operates 138 stores with more than 19,500 associates.

Beginning her career with Kroger in 1979 as an assistant store manager in the Cincinnati-Dayton division, Wolfram went on to serve in several leadership positions at Kroger’s corporate office in Cincinnati and with Kroger’s Manufacturing division. In 2005, she moved to Denver to join the King Soopers division as VP of merchandising before joining the Central division in 2014 to serve in the same role.

Wolfram was a leader for the first Cultural Council, a team development and culture-building group started at the corporate office, and she started the Reach Higher initiative in Kroger Manufacturing. Additionally, Wolfram represented Kroger as a leader in the Network of Executive Women chapter in Denver.

In retirement, she plans to move back to Denver to be near her daughter and grandson.

Pam Matthews promoted to president of Central division

Matthews, currently president of the QFC division, succeeds Wolfram as president of Kroger’s Central division, effective Oct. 23.

Matthews started with the company in 1980 in the Fred Meyer division. She has held a variety of leadership roles in her 25-year career with Fred Meyer, including store management, training, corporate brand development and merchandising for deli-bakery, drug-general merchandise and grocery. Matthews also served as director of deli-bakery merchandising and director of floral merchandising and procurement at Kroger’s corporate office in Cincinnati before being promoted to VP president of merchandising for the Central division in 2006. She moved to the Delta division as VP of merchandising in 2014 and was named VP of operations in 2015. She was named president of the QFC division in 2016.

Suzy Monford named president of QFC division



Monford succeeds Matthews as president of QFC, effective Oct. 23.

Prior to serving as CEO of Andronico’s, Monford was the head of innovation for Woolworths Supermarkets in Australia. Before that, she spent 10 years as an executive for H-E-B Central Market and H-E-B Grocery Co. in Texas.

Passionate about creating healthy communities, Monford is an internationally certified group exercise instructor and health coach.

She will be based at the division office in Seattle and oversee QFC’s 65 stores in Washington and Oregon.

