Southeastern Grocers Takes Home Five 2017 World Dairy Expo Awards

Southeastern Grocers LLC (SEG), parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, received high honors for three ice cream flavors and two cheese varieties for its SE Grocers private label product line from the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association during the 2017 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest.

Competing against dairy industry leaders from across North America, SE Grocers “scooped up ice cream and churned out cheese awards” in a number of categories, including:

Open Class Flavored Fruit—First Place, Raspberry Cone Crunch Ice Cream

French Vanilla—Second Place, French Vanilla Ice Cream

Regular Chocolate—Third Place, Chocolate Ice Cream

Swiss—Second Place, Swiss Chunk Cheese

Colby/Monterey Jack—Third Place, Cracker Cuts Colby Jack Cheese

“It’s an honor to be recognized at a national level among other leaders in the dairy industry,” said Scott Morris, EVP of merchandising at SEG. “We’re proud of our award-winning ice creams and cheeses, which represent robust flavors, rich texture and quality ingredients at an affordable price for our customers to enjoy.”

The five award-winning SE Grocers products may be purchased at all Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más and Winn-Dixie locations, along with most Harveys Supermarkets throughout the Southeast.

This marks the third consecutive year SEG has been recognized by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, with top prizes awarded for Prestige French Vanilla in 2016 and Prestige Coconut Almond Fudge in 2015. The 2017 World Dairy Expo was held in Madison, Wisconsin, May 3-7. It serves as a forum for dairy producers, companies, organizations and other dairy enthusiasts to come together to compete, and to exchange ideas, knowledge, technology and commerce.

SEG employs more than 50,000 associates who serve customers in grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

More Southeastern Grocers news:

Hucker Appointed President And CEO Of Southeastern Grocers

McLeod Out At Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers’ McLeod Tapped To Lead Pan-Asian Retailer Dairy Farm