Kent’s Market Opens 5th Store In Plain City, Utah

Kent’s Market is now serving Plain City. The Utah-owned grocery store celebrated the opening of its newest store at 3673 West 2600 North with a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 28, when it treated guests to product samples, giveaways and deals.

At nearly 51,000 s.f., Kent’s Market in Plain City offers a scratch bakery, a service deli featuring meal solutions, fresh meat cut in-store daily, an expanded produce selection with locally sourced items, as well as grocery and frozen items, a walk-up pharmacy and a variety of organic and gluten-free items. The store also features an America First Credit Union branch.

“We are excited to be returning to Plain City. One of the first stores I owned and operated was here in Plain City. This city feels like family to me,” said Kent Beckstrom, owner of Kent’s Market.

Kent’s Market says it is known for its frequent early bird sales and other in-store activities, as well as for its commitment to providing an excellent shopping experience. The grocer offers online shopping; Skip Checkout, a service that allows guests to scan items while they shop and pay from their phone instead of going through the traditional register; and the Kent’s Kickbacks rewards program.

Kent’s Plain City is open seven days a week and is the fifth location for the grocery chain. The company also has locations in Clearfield, Roy, Brigham City and Tremonton, Utah. The Plain City location is overseen by Store Director Jon Fawson, who has 15 years of experience with Kent’s Market.