AG Fall Food Show Draws 800 Attendees, Donates 19K Pounds Of Food

Associated Grocers Inc. (AG) held its Fall Food Show at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, Louisiana. The two-day event drew more than 800 vendors, manufacturers, retail members and store representatives.

The event—themed, “Lights, Camera, AG”—launched with a “Kick-Off Cookout,” a social event held the night before the show. The main event featured new items, merchandising ideas and current services available to AG’s retailers. Many of AG’s private label brands, such as Shurfine, TopCare, Paws and Pure Harmony were showcased at the event.

One of the main features of the show was a King Cake Challenge, in which retail member Balestra’s of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, took home the first-place trophy.

“Our retail members place a lot of value and thought into these competitions,” said Pete Tortorich, AG’s senior director of perishables. “It not only helps them plan ahead for the upcoming season, but it helps them with merchandising ideas and signature items.”

AG says the event also is a great opportunity for it to impact the community with a bulk food, product and floral donation. Through the support of the food show, AG donated 19,409 pounds of food to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. That donation will provide 16,174 meals to the Food Bank’s service area. In addition, flowers from the event were donated to Gonzales and Baton Rouge area assisted living and nursing home facilities.

AG is a wholesale distributor to more than 180 independent retailers throughout the Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas region. AG provides retail operations support and solutions to its members.

See more photos of the event here.