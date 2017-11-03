Beef Checkoff Launches #RethinkTheRanch To Educate Consumers

As part of its “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.” branding relaunch, the Beef Checkoff is debuting a “#RethinkTheRanch” campaign to help consumers understand the care that goes into raising beef.

“No one needs to tell you how much care, work and dedication goes into producing the world’s best beef! But you know who does need to hear it—just about everyone else,” the organization says. “And when we say everyone, we mean those folks who enjoy beef on the dinner table, at a tailgate party or when they go out for a nice meal to celebrate with family and friends. That’s a lot of people, and they are really interested in what you do and how you produce the food they enjoy… Based on consumer research, we know that your consumers want to know more about sustainable farming and ranching, and how you care for your cattle.”

The Beef Checkoff hopes that the campaign will inform consumers about the hard work and long hours that are put in by ranchers, as well as their investments in technology.

Hand-in-hand with #RethinkTheRanch is the redesigned “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.” website. There, the Beef Checkoff says it is providing a consumer-friendly, easy-to-understand way to communicate the complexities of raising quality beef today, including the video below.

According to Elaine Utesch from the Triple U Ranch in Washta, Iowa, this a story worth telling.

“As a producer, it’s my responsibility to let people know that farms like ours is where their food is coming from,” says Utesch. “And the beef checkoff lets consumers know that their food is produced using sustainable, environmental practices.”

“The checkoff is a conduit between us and the consumer,” says Cody Easterday, who operates feedlots in eastern Washington. “It provides the education we need to produce the product that the consumer wants.”