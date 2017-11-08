SpartanNash To Honor Armed Forces With Discounts, In-Store Events

SpartanNash will honor current and veteran members of the Armed Forces this Veterans Day by offering an 11 percent discount on all eligible products at its 145 corporate-owned retail stores in nine states.

All active duty, Reserve, National Guard and veterans who present proper identification at any SpartanNash corporate-owned store on Nov. 11 will receive the discount.

Participating banners include D&W Fresh Market, Dan’s Supermarket, Econofoods, Family Fare Supermarkets, Family Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, No Frills, Pick’n Save, SunMart, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, ValueLand and VG’s.

“As the leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries around the world, we at SpartanNash are committed to serving our military heroes and their families, both at home and abroad,” said Meredith Gremel, VP of corporate affairs and communications. “Our commitment is evident throughout the year, but especially on Veterans Day. We are honored to show our appreciation to these men and women.”

Stores that have flag poles will hold flag-raising ceremonies at 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 11, with local veterans’ groups or Boy Scout troops leading the ceremonies. All stores will hold a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. and will offer coffee and specially decorated treats throughout the afternoon.

Each of SpartanNash’s 19 distribution centers also will hold flag-raising ceremonies and observe a moment of silence for all those who have lost their lives defending our freedoms.

Companywide, all SpartanNash locations also will display posters recognizing and thanking associates who are veterans. SpartanNash says it proudly employs nearly 800 veterans and is committed to hiring, training and retaining current and former members of the Armed Forces and their family members. Because of this, SpartanNash was named a bronze-level Veteran-Friendly Employer by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

In honor of those nearly 800 associates who served or continue to serve, the company will make a $5,000 donation to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) on Veterans Day.

DAV empowers our nation’s heroes and their families by helping to provide the resources they need and ensuring our nation keeps the promises made to them. The nonprofit organization also hosts job fairs and provides free, professional assistance to veterans and their families in obtaining benefits and services earned through military service and provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other government agencies.

“On Veterans Day, and throughout the year, we hope our veteran associates and store guests, as well as those still serving, know how grateful we are for their time in uniform,” said Kathy Mahoney, chief legal officer and president of MDV, SpartanNash’s military division. “It is our hope that these tributes show just how thankful SpartanNash is for the sacrifices made on our country’s behalf.”

On Veterans Day 2015, SpartanNash began collecting old, worn, frayed and/or faded American flags at each of its retail grocery stores, distribution centers and service centers. Each location then partners with a local veterans service organization to ensure the proper retirement of the flags. More than 2,000 flags have been retired through the SpartanNash program.

