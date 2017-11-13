Wegmans Ranks First On 2017 ‘Best Workplaces In Retail’ List

For the second consecutive year, Wegmans Food Markets has taken first place in the “Best Workplaces In Retail” list created by research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine.

To create the list, Great Place to Work and Fortune considered survey responses from 38,000 employees in the retail sector, taking into account more than 50 factors that shape their experience at work.

“Thanks to its commitment to provide a fulfilling career experience, the ‘Best Workplaces’ earn the trust and dedication of retail employees who serve as critical ambassadors for their brands,” said Chinwe Onyeagoro, president of Great Place to Work.

Commenting on the ranking for 2017, Wegmans President and CEO Colleen Wegman said, “Our people demonstrate our values with every action they take. They help one another, help our customers, and they make Wegmans a happy place to work and shop. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Wegmans is a 95-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The family-owned company celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016.

Great Place to Work bases its rankings on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index survey responses from more than 38,000 employees at Great Place to Work-certified organizations.

C-store chain Quiktrip took second place, and southeastern grocer Publix Super Markets came in third. Other food retailers that made the list this year are Nugget Market, Sheetz and Whole Foods Market.

