Mother’s Market Expanding Into Los Angeles Market With Two Stores

Mother’s Market & Kitchen, a natural and organic foods retailer based in Southern California, will be expanding into the Los Angeles market, adding two new stores in the cities of Signal Hill and Manhattan Beach.

The Signal Hill store, which is under construction, will be located at 2475 Cherry Ave. It will serve as the anchor for Signal Hill Petroleum’s new mixed-use development project at Heritage Square. Mother’s plans to open the store early in 2018.

The Manhattan Beach store will be located at 1700 Rosecrans Ave. in a building owned by Continental Development Corp., and is slated to open in the summer of 2018.

Currently serving Orange County with seven locations, Mother’s Market says customer requests drove its decision to expand into the Los Angeles area.

In addition to offering organic produce, healthy prepared foods, supplements, and vegetarian and specialty foods, Mother’s also will provide organic and humanely raised chicken and beef as well as sustainable seafood. New to the brand is beer and wine, with selections of organic, biodynamic and vegan offerings.

Mother’s Market plans to continue its expansion into more locations in Los Angeles and Orange County.

