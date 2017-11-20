Weis Markets Opens New Store In Brunswick, Maryland

Weis Markets celebrated the grand opening of its new store in Brunswick, Maryland, on Nov. 16. The 56,800-s.f. supermarket, part of the new Marketplace at Brunswick Crossing retail center, is the company’s 51st location in Maryland.

The store employs more than 150 full- and part-time associates. It features a large produce department including an expansive organic selection; a service seafood department with sustainably caught seafood; a service meat department with on-premise, custom-cut certified angus beef; and a deli offering a wide selection of meals-to-go, including a hot foods bar and hand-rolled sushi. Customers will find a full-service pharmacy, enjoy the convenience of Weis-2-Go online ordering and find a Gas N’ Go fuel center with six gas pumps.

Additional amenities include nearly 1,500 organic and gluten-free grocery, dairy and frozen products and a European fresh flower market with a variety of fresh flowers and mix-and-match bouquets.

“Our company has enjoyed historic growth over the past year, and we are excited to be able to expand our hospitality to the residents of the Brunswick community,” said Jonathan Weis, Weis Markets CEO. “We have been graciously welcomed by the residents of Brunswick, and we look forward to serving this growing community for many years to come.”

The store was built with several sustainability measures underscoring the company’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint chainwide. These eco-friendly features include LED lighting and skylights to provide natural light and reduce electric lighting needs, enclosed refrigeration cases to reduce energy use, and advanced refrigeration technologies to reduce refrigerant emissions by 60 percent when compared to conventional systems.

To commemorate the opening and thank the community for its warm welcome, Weis Markets donated more than $50,000 to local organizations. Nonprofits receiving donations included the Maryland Food Bank, Brunswick High School Marching Band, Brunswick Police Department, Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department, Brunswick Ambulance Department and Brunswick Branch Library.