AFPD, Local Businesses And Nonprofits Distribute Turkeys In Michigan

The Associated Food and Petroleum Dealers (AFPD) says it is one of the largest turkey drives in the country, having distributed more than 85,000 of the holiday birds since 1980. AFPD teams with local independent retailers and suppliers to bring free turkeys to families in need during the holiday season as part of AFPD’s Annual High Five Turkey Drive. Turkeys are distributed to nonprofits as well as other organizations that then pass them along to those in need. Families throughout Michigan were selected this year on a needs basis.

Sponsors for the annual turkey drive included Faygo, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM), Lipari Foods, DTE Energy, Pepsi, Coke, 7Up, Sherwood Food Distributors, Value Wholesale, D&B Grocers Wholesale & Distributors and Heeren as well as hundreds of retailers.

“One of the first things we make as a priority is a social mission,” said Cathy Brock, senior account manager, BCBSM. “This AFPD turkey drive enables many people from our sales team to volunteer and we appreciate the opportunity to give back.”

“DTE is very involved in the community,” said Sharon Lux, public affairs, DTE. “We do what we can to help our customers and this is such a worthwhile organization that does so much to help people during the holidays.”

More than 50 Detroit nonprofits are recipients.

“With a church and community center in the heart of Detroit, and as a congregation that supplies food to the surrounding communities twice a month, we know and see firsthand how working families and the working poor struggle to make ends meet and often go hungry,” said the Rev. Horace L. Sheffield III, pastor, New Destiny Christian Fellowship. “Every year through the donations of AFPD, coupled with our purchases of additional turkeys and food baskets to go with them, we are able to bring some relief to this need and some joy in a season that should be characterized by the same.”

This year, turkey recipients picked up their turkeys Nov. 17. AFPD members and volunteers came together to distribute the turkeys at Motown Snacks in Detroit.

“ACC (Arab American and Chaldean Council) has participated in giving for years,” said Nabby Yono, VP of community relations. “And the best time of the year is Thanksgiving because everyone is in a giving mood to meet the need in our community and the community at large. This is year especially important because we opened a new food pantry on 7 Mile and John R. AFPD has been a tremendous partner as we connect to the Arab and Chaldean communities.”

Since 2013, AFPD has been giving turkeys to St. Fabian Catholic Church and school in Farmington Hills.

“This turkey drive is important to remember that not everyone has the means for a good meal on Thanksgiving or any other day,” said Nancy Pawlukiewicz, St. Fabian. “There are many people who are food poor and by making these Thanksgiving baskets we can help to feed some of these families. These turkeys help in St. Fabian’s efforts to feed as many of these families as we can. We are called to take care of our brothers and sisters, and our parish and school are always so generous in this regard.”

Each year, AFPD pledges to provide a free turkey to more than 6,000 families throughout Michigan and Ohio. AFPD retailers help raise money by offering cutouts in the shape of turkeys to collect donations in their stores. The paper cutout program started in September and ran through mid-November. That is just one of the ways AFPD raises funds for the turkey drive.

“The best part of the program is that 100 percent of the money each store raises goes to purchasing turkeys for their charity of choice,” said Auday Arabo, president and CEO, AFPD. “We are always looking for new ways to raise funds because it is such an important program. Thanksgiving is a time to reflect, give thanks and help others. AFPD’s turkey drive is the largest turkey distribution in Michigan. We are always striving to break our own record.”

The annual turkey drive is made successful through the efforts and generosity of AFPD retailers.

“Many retailers and other local businesses have given generously to this program,” Arabo said. “This is one way our local independent retailers work together with the community to provide needy families with a holiday meal.”

Established in 1910, AFPD is the voice of independent retailers and a leading trade association for the food, beverage and petroleum industries in Michigan, Ohio and Illinois. It represents thousands of food, beverage and petroleum retailers in the Midwest.