Festival Foods To Open Newest Eau Claire Location This Week

Festival Foods will open its newest store at 2717 Birch Street in Eau Claire on Friday, Dec. 1.

The Birch Street Festival Foods will offer a new meat service case, salad and soup bar, scratch bakery, wine and spirits department and catering services, as well as natural and organic foods and deli options.

The store is part of the grocer’s recent acquisition of three former Gordy’s Market locations—two in Eau Claire and one in Tomah. The Tomah store opened Nov. 10, and the other Eau Claire location will open Dec. 8 at 2615 N Clairemont Avenue.

With the addition of the Birch Street store, Festival Foods will operate 30 locations throughout Wisconsin.

According to Festival Foods President and CEO Mark Skogen, the company looks forward to welcoming new guests in Eau Claire and to offering another option to area shoppers.

“We are humbled by the incredibly positive response we’ve received to date from residents of the Eau Claire area who are excited about our plans to open new stores here,” Skogen said. “We look forward to opening our doors soon.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the Birch Street Festival Foods at 11 a.m. on Dec. 1. Another ribbon-cutting will follow on opening day of the Clairemont Avenue Festival Foods at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. The community is invited to attend both events.

Founded in 1946 as Skogen’s IGA, Festival Foods is a Wisconsin family- and employee-owned grocer. The company began operating as Festival Foods in 1990 and today employs more than 7,000 full- and part-time associates.

