GMA Urges Senate Passage Of Tax Reform Legislation

The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) is urging the U.S. Senate to pass a comprehensive tax reform bill this week for businesses and consumers.

“Our industry, the largest sector of American manufacturing jobs, calls on the Senate to quickly pass tax reform legislation,” said Pamela G. Bailey, president and CEO of GMA. “Tax reform is necessary to improve the global competitiveness of U.S. manufacturers who make our food, beverage, personal care and household products, and to increase the purchasing power of middle class consumers. Senate passage is essential to the adoption of the most significant tax reform effort in 30 years.”

The food, beverage and consumer products industry plays a unique role in America as the single largest U.S. manufacturing sector, with 2.1 million jobs in 30,000 communities across the country, adds GMA, noting that the industry is a “critical driver of the economy and touches the lives of every American family every day.”

Following Senate action, discussions to find a compromise bill will be held in conjunction with the House of Representatives, which passed its own tax reform bill on Nov. 16.

GMA represents food, beverage and consumer products companies and associated partners.

