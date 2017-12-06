Publix Ranks Among The Best Workplaces For Diversity

Lakeland, Florida-based Publix has been recognized as one of the 2017 Best Workplaces for Diversity by The Great Place to Work Institute and Fortune Magazine. According to Fortune, the list recognizes companies in the U.S. “doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees and women.” Publix ranked No. 6 on this year’s list.

“We work to provide an inclusive environment for all our associates, and we are proud of the diversity that exists in our Publix family,” said VP of Talent Management Marcy Benton.

The list of Best Workplaces for Diversity is based on surveys of diverse employees in multiple industries, including retail. Companies are rated on many factors, including fairness, morale and inclusion in the workplace.

Other retailers that made this year’s list include Wegmans Food Markets (No. 5), QuikTrip (No. 29) and Nugget Market (No. 51).

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2016 sales of $34 billion. The grocer operates 1,163 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 20 consecutive years.

