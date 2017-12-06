Whole Foods Market 365 will open its first store on the East Coast in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, New York, on Jan. 31, 2018.

The 40,000-s.f. location will be the seventh Whole Foods Market 365 location in the country.

Whole Foods Market 365 stores feature a curated mix of Whole Foods Market products in a value-driven environment.

All products sold in the store will meet Whole Foods Market’s rigorous standards and are free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

The store will feature an array of organic products, GAP 5 Step Animal Welfare-rated meat, sustainable seafood, freshly prepared grab-and-go items and a variety of products tailored for individuals with special diets.

The store will include a coffee bar and artisanal bakery by Orwashers , a 100 percent plant-based burger place by Next Level Burger and an organic juice bar by Juice Press as part of the Friends of 365 program. The company partners with outside chefs, food and lifestyle brands and culinary influencers to bring shoppers innovative, in-store experiences.

Pennsylvania WFM to open in January

In other Whole Foods news, the company announced plans to open a Whole Foods Market in Exton, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 18.

The new store will feature a taco and tequila venue, products from more than 75 local suppliers and in-house specialties. This is the ninth Philadelphia-area Whole Foods Market.

Some of the highlights of the 50,000-s.f. store includes:

Pike’s, an in-store venue with a retro diner ambiance, serving tortas and tacos as well as beer, wine and a selection of mezcal and tequila.

More than 75 local supplier products, ranging from seasonal produce to local pork and chicken and a selection of ceramics, jewelry and gifts.

An expansive cheese department featuring exclusive local cheeses from Yellow Springs Dairy in Chester Springs as well as a robust national and international selection of sheep, goat and cow’s milk offerings.

Full-service meat and seafood departments featuring Global Animal Partnership 5 Step Animal Welfare-rated meat and sustainable seafood staffed by expert meat cutters and fishmongers.

Made-in-house specialties including hand-tossed pizza, corn and flour tortillas and tortilla chips made with local Castle Valley Mill grains and a selection of dips such as rutabaga, collard greens and guacamole.

A rooftop space with a fire pit.

Whole Foods Exton store will be hiring approximately 125 team members for positions throughout the store.