Hy-Vee Partners With First Responders To Give Away 3,700 Holiday Hams

Hy-Vee Inc. is partnering with first responders in seven cities across the Midwest for a community initiative called Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays. Over the next week, Hy-Vee will hand out more than 3,700 Hormel Cure 81 hams to families in need throughout the company’s eight-state region.

“We are fortunate to have great partners to help us give back to the community during the holiday season,” said Randy Edeker, chairman of the board, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “This initiative exemplifies our values and shares our spirit of community involvement. Together, we can help thousands of families and make a far greater impact than any one of us could alone.”

Between Saturday, Dec. 16, and Wednesday, Dec. 20, Hy-Vee employees and first responders will hand out free hams to those in need in the following locations. The events will last until all hams are distributed.

Dates Event Location Saturday, Dec. 16 1 p.m. start time DES MOINES, IOWA:

Evelyn Davis Park

1500 Forest Avenue

Des Moines, Iowa Monday, Dec. 18 4 p.m. start time SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA:

South Dakota School For the Deaf

2001 E. 8th Street

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Monday, Dec. 18 5 p.m. start time OMAHA, NEBRASKA:

Omaha Police Dept.’s Southeast Precinct

2475 Deer Park Boulevard

Omaha, Nebraska Tuesday, Dec. 19 4 p.m. start time ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA:

Arlington Hills Community Center

1200 Payne Avenue

Saint Paul, Minnesota Tuesday, Dec. 19 4 p.m. start time MOLINE, ILLINOIS:

Esperanza Center

335 5th Avenue

Moline, Illinois Wednesday, Dec. 20 4 p.m. start time KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI:

Kansas City Police Dept.’s East Patrol Division

2640 Prospect Avenue

Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 20 4 p.m. start time MADISON, WISCONSIN:

Goodman Park (near the pool)

325 W. Olin Avenue

Madison, Wisconsin

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.

