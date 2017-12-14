Hy-Vee Partners With First Responders To Give Away 3,700 Holiday Hams

Hy-Vee Inc. is partnering with first responders in seven cities across the Midwest for a community initiative called Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays. Over the next week, Hy-Vee will hand out more than 3,700 Hormel Cure 81 hams to families in need throughout the company’s eight-state region.
“We are fortunate to have great partners to help us give back to the community during the holiday season,” said Randy Edeker, chairman of the board, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “This initiative exemplifies our values and shares our spirit of community involvement. Together, we can help thousands of families and make a far greater impact than any one of us could alone.”
Between Saturday, Dec. 16, and Wednesday, Dec. 20, Hy-Vee employees and first responders will hand out free hams to those in need in the following locations. The events will last until all hams are distributed.
|Dates
|Event Location
|Saturday, Dec. 16
1 p.m. start time
|DES MOINES, IOWA:
Evelyn Davis Park
1500 Forest Avenue
Des Moines, Iowa
|Monday, Dec. 18
4 p.m. start time
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA:
South Dakota School For the Deaf
2001 E. 8th Street
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|Monday, Dec. 18
5 p.m. start time
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA:
Omaha Police Dept.’s Southeast Precinct
2475 Deer Park Boulevard
Omaha, Nebraska
|Tuesday, Dec. 19
4 p.m. start time
|ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA:
Arlington Hills Community Center
1200 Payne Avenue
Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Tuesday, Dec. 19
4 p.m. start time
|MOLINE, ILLINOIS:
Esperanza Center
335 5th Avenue
Moline, Illinois
|Wednesday, Dec. 20
4 p.m. start time
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI:
Kansas City Police Dept.’s East Patrol Division
2640 Prospect Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri
|Wednesday, Dec. 20
4 p.m. start time
|MADISON, WISCONSIN:
Goodman Park (near the pool)
325 W. Olin Avenue
Madison, Wisconsin
Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.
