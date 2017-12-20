Delicato Family Vineyards Founding Family Member Dies At 84

Vincent “Vince” Indelicato, a founding family member of Delicato Family Vineyards in Napa, California, died Dec. 17 in Modesto. He was 84.

Mr. Indelicato was born at San Joaquin County Hospital on Sept. 2, 1933, to Gaspare and Caterina Indelicato. He spent his childhood working in the Manteca cellars and vineyards of Delicato Family Vineyards, founded by his father and his uncle, Sebastiano Luppino, who started growing grapes in 1924. Vince and his brothers Frank and Anthony took over the family business in 1960. Vince graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1955, and spent his life working for the company alongside Dorothy, his wife of 62 years, who died in May 2017.

During his career, Mr. Indelicato held numerous roles in the family business, from the first sales position to president and CEO. He joined the company board in 1973 and continued to grow the company with his brothers. In 1988, they purchased San Bernabe Vineyard in Monterey County, California, and worked for decades to perfect the quality of grapes. They then developed Clay Station Vineyard in the foothills northeast of Lodi, California; expanded the family winery in Manteca; and built an additional winery at San Bernabe. Currently in its fourth generation of family members, Delicato has grown to rank among the top 10 wineries in the U.S. in volume and farms more than 3,800 acres of family-owned vineyards including Lodi, San Bernabe, Santa Lucia Highlands and Napa. Delicato sells approximately 10 million cases a year of brands including Gnarly Head, Noble Vines, Bota Box, Z. Alexander Brown and Black Stallion Estate Winery in Napa Valley.

Before his passing, Mr. Indelicato served as chairman of the board, advising his nephews Chris Indelicato, president and CEO, and Jay Indelicato, COO, on the company strategy.

“My Uncle Vince has guided the family and Delicato Family Vineyards into the company it is today,” Chris said. “We will miss his unparalleled experience, gentle spirit and fierce independence.”

Mr. Indelicato is survived by his children, Marie Mathews and husband Kim, and Robert Indelicato and wife Leslie; and grandchildren, Stephen Mathews, Mollie Bloudoff-Indelicato, Katie Bloudoff-Indelicato and Kyle Bloudoff-Indelicato. He enjoyed bowling, racquetball, discussing politics and drinking coffee with his friends.