Food Lion Renews Corporate Partner Agreement With CIAA

Food Lion has renewed a three-year corporate partnership agreement with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), making the 24-year corporate partnership one of the longest for the conference. This agreement continues Food Lion’s commitment as the official Supermarket Partner of the CIAA and the title sponsor for the CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, which will take place Feb. 27-March 3 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In addition to the grocer hosting its fan favorites such as Food Lion Day at the Spectrum Center and Food Lion’s scholarship check presentations during the tournament, the company also will sponsor other dynamic events to help drive people into the arena.

“Food Lion is honored to continue our partnership with the CIAA as a way to show our support to the communities in our footprint surrounding the 12 CIAA schools,” said Millette Granville, director of diversity for Food Lion. “We have partnered with the CIAA for 24 years, and our partnership with the CIAA is a strategic alliance that supports their commitment to education, men’s and women’s athletics, and diversity and inclusion. We look forward to adding events for CIAA fans and our customers.”

Sponsorships help the CIAA fulfill its mission and commitment to education, community and competitive sportsmanship.

“The CIAA is excited to renew its partnership with Food Lion, whose support and belief in our mission has been steadfast,” said Jacqie McWilliams, CIAA commissioner. “Collaborating with corporate sponsors like Food Lion enables us to make an impact in the lives of our student-athletes and within the communities of our 12-member institutions and the 14 championships call home.”