Stater Bros. Charities Donates $75K To Toys For Tots Program

Since 2005, Stater Bros. has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps (U.S.M.C.) Toys for Tots program during the holiday season. Earlier this month, representatives from Stater Bros. gathered to present a $75,000 check to local Toys for Tots Program ambassadors. Funds from this donation are used to purchase new toys for disadvantaged children in the communities Stater Bros. serves.

“Stater Bros. is committed to giving back to the communities we serve,” said Pete Van Helden, CEO of Stater Bros. Markets. “We are very proud of our continued partnership and support for the Toys for Tots Program which allows us to bring joy and brighten the holidays for children in need during holiday season.”

This donation was made possible through a partnership between Stater Bros. Charities, Stater Bros. Markets, manufacturers of Stater Bros. brand products, and national brand manufacturers which included Birds Eye, Chobani, the Clorox Co., the Coca-Cola Co., ConAgra Foods, Lenny & Larry’s The Compete Cookie and Rachael Ray Nutrish Dog Food. Stater Bros.’ customers supported the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program every time they purchased select Stater Bros. brand or national brand products.

Stater Bros. Charities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports critical needs in the communities where Stater Bros. employees live and work. Since 2008, Stater Bros. Charities has provided funding to local organizations and causes that benefit hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, health and veterans and active service members. Funds are raised throughout the year from generous customers, supplier friends and Stater Bros. employees.

Stater Bros. was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown to become the largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino County and Riverside County. The company operates 171 supermarkets, employing approximately 18,000 people.

Keep reading: