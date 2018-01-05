New Kuvings Vacuum Blender ‘Minimizes Oxidation, Preserves Nutrients’

Kuvings, the company behind the Whole Slow Juicer, has introduced the SV500, a new vacuum blender that removes more than 90 percent of the oxygen from the blender container before processing to “virtually eliminate oxidation, separation and foam and maximize nutrition and freshness of smoothies, dressings and sauces.”

The SV500 expands the line of blenders and juicers from Kuvings, the brand name for NUC Electronics, a company founded in 1978 specializing in kitchen electronics for health- and nutrition-conscious consumers.

The sleek vacuum blender, which includes a noise reduction cover for ultra-quiet, vibration-free operation, features proprietary technology that uses air pressure sensors to remove oxygen from the blender container, preserving nutrients, flavor, color and freshness and minimizing oxidation, separation and foam, the company says.

The SV500’s proprietary auto-blend technology senses blender contents, automatically adjusts the blade speed to blend any mixture of ingredients, and stops when the food reaches the perfect consistency. Users also can choose from vacuum only, vacuum and blend and blend-only settings as well as a pulse setting and variable speed control options.

Powered by a 3.5 peak hp, 32,000 RPM motor and backed by a seven-year limited warranty, the SV500 Vacuum Blender features stainless steel blades.

The SV500 Vacuum Blender comes in silver, red and black, retails for $649.99 and can be purchased now at shopkuvings.com or at major retailers in March. Included is a 45-oz. BPA-free Tritan container, a 25-oz. vacuum to-go tumbler and a noise reduction cover. Optional accessories can be purchased separately, including a tamper and lid set for making nut butters.

