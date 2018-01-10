Bashas’ Celebrates Grand Reopening Of North Phoenix Store

Bashas’ is celebrating the grand reopening of its 7th Street and Union Hills Drive supermarket (731 E. Union Hills Drive) in north Phoenix, Arizona, from today through Saturday, Jan. 13.

When the festivities kicked off at 6 a.m. this morning, customers got a first look at their newly remodeled store and its expanded offerings, which include:

New value aisles featuring the best deals in the store;

A walk-up Starbucks coffee and tea bar offering custom-made creations;

A variety of freshly made sushi rolls at the new sushi counter; and

A new Optium Hearing Center.

The first 200 shoppers at the store at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 will receive a free bag of groceries (a $20 value). Customers were able to purchase a Villa Roma brat and soda for $1.50 in the store parking lot today, and the offer will be back for the Saturday celebration.

In addition to getting a first look at the remodeled supermarket this week, shoppers can see food demonstrations and sample products at this location every Wednesday and Saturday through January. Nearby residents also can opt to have their Bashas’ groceries delivered straight to their doorsteps in as little as one hour through the hometown grocer’s partnership with Instacart.

Arizona-based Bashas’, a family-owned grocer, operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets. With more than 100 grocery stores, it is one of the largest employers in the state. Since the company’s inception in 1932, Bashas’ has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves.

