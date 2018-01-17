Giant Food Named Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania By The Daily Meal

The Daily Meal, a website dedicated to food and drink, once again has named Giant Food Stores the best grocery store in Pennsylvania for 2018. The retailer also received this honor in 2016.

To compile the state-by-state rankings, The Daily Meal looked at online reviews, local polls, social media posts and check-ins. Informal polls also were conducted with locals to find out more about product quality, customer service, price and store cleanliness.

Giant has more than 170 neighborhood stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies, plus in-store nutritionists. Serving families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, the company employs more than 30,000 associates.

“We are both thrilled and humbled by this recognition from the Daily Meal, but the real credit belongs to our amazing team of associates who deliver for our customers every day,” said Nicholas Bertram, Giant president. “For 95 years we’ve helped bring families, friends and communities together around the table with fresh, quality products found at our many neighborhood stores or delivered right to their doorstep.”

Nearly 100 years after its founding in 1923 as Carlisle Meat Market, Giant says it is “still connected to its fresh purveyor roots, bringing shoppers the best local products, including farm-fresh favorites and its own Nature’s Promise organic and free-from meat products.”

Charitable giving to community food banks and children’s hospitals also is part of the company’s history.

“That’s why Giant is a 35-year partner with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and is considered a ‘hunger hero’ at regional food bank Philabundance, supporting their children’s feeding programs and by donating hundreds of thousands of pounds of perfectly good food, including meat, to agency partners,” the company says.

Giant also is a member of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Miracle Million Club, where it is recognized as a 20-year plus corporate partner.

Popsugar, a global lifestyle media brand, also recognized Giant as the best grocery store in Pennsylvania in 2017. The Daily Meal’s ranking of all 50 states can be found here.

Giant Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize.

Keep reading: