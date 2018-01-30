Kroger Promotes Two, Names First African-American Division Leader

The Kroger Co. has made two leadership promotions that it says will support its Restock Kroger plan. Steve McKinney, currently president of the Fry’s Food Stores division, has been promoted to SVP of retail divisions for the company, effective Feb. 5. Monica Garnes, currently corporate VP of produce-floral merchandising, will succeed McKinney as president of the Fry’s division. She will be the company’s first African-American division leader.

McKinney began his career with Kroger in 1981 as a clerk for Florida Choice Supermarkets, a former Kroger banner. While there, he advanced to store manager, buyer and field representative. In 1988, he joined Fry’s in Phoenix, Arizona, and served in various leadership positions, including deli director and executive director of operations. He was named VP of operations for Fry’s in 1998. In 2006, McKinney was named VP of operations for Kroger’s Southwest division. In 2007, he was named VP of operations for the company’s Ralphs division. McKinney was named president of Fry’s in 2013.

“Steve’s nearly 37 years of Kroger experience and deep knowledge of food retail will help our divisions continue to execute with excellence,” said Mike Donnelly, Kroger’s EVP and COO. “Steve has always been passionate about creating uplifting associate and customer experiences. We look forward to him joining our senior leadership team as we continue to drive Restock Kroger.”

Garnes launched her career with Kroger in 1995 when she joined the management training program in the Columbus division. She held a variety of leadership roles in her 23-year career with the company, including human resources coordinator, produce buyer, store manager, public affairs manager and district manager, before advancing to produce-floral merchandiser in the division. Garnes was promoted to VP of merchandising for the Fry’s division in 2013, and named to her current role in 2015.

“Monica is a recognized leader in our business and across the industry,” said Mr. Donnelly. “She combines a willingness to embrace fresh ideas with a keen business savvy that yields real results. As the company’s first African-American division president, we are excited to have Monica drive and influence change in our company through her expertise and perspective, and we are eager for her to bring her passion for people and results to Fry’s.”

Garnes has supported the community as a member of the United Way’s Women of Tocqueville and Herbert R. Brown Society. She currently serves on the United Way of Greater Cincinnati Board of Directors, Mount St. Joseph University Board of Trustees, and Lucky’s Market Board of Trustees.

Fry’s is headquartered in Tolleson, Arizona. The company operates 123 stores and employs more than 22,000 associates.

Keep reading: